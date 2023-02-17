AIIMS-like hospital key point of health budget

The government has allocated five per cent of the budget for health this year. While the percentage is the same as last year, the amount has gone up - from Rs 13,982 cr to Rs 15,151 cr.

A major announcement is about setting up a hospital modelled after AIIMS, at Raichur. The government has announced to set up a dedicated hospital for organ transplant at Nimhans, at a cost of Rs 146 crore.

The budget also proposes setting up 100-bed critical care blocks in hospitals in Bengaluru and Tumakuru. In eight other districts, 50-bed blocks were announced.

The budget announced new schemes for community screening for diseases, and maternal and child health.

Rs 100 cr has been announced for a new scheme to tackle anaemia among women in the reproductive age group and children. Rs 12 cr was announced for ‘Jeevasudhe’ screening camps to detect breast, oral and cervical cancer in early stages. Another Rs 12.5 cr was announced for community screening for TB using handheld X-ray devices.

In rural areas, comprehensive health tests will be done twice a year through local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) under the Mane Manege Arogya scheme. Under Vatsalya scheme, checkups will be done bi-annually for children aged below six in villages as well. Medicines will be delivered at the doorsteps of chronically ill people.

As there are no IVF clinics in the government sector, Rs 6 cr has been announced for starting IVF clinics at four medical colleges, in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburagi.

The budget announced 10 mother and child hospitals, of which the first one will come up in Savanur, Haveri district. Also, Rs 12.5 cr was announced for ‘Nagu Magu’ vehicles that will transport newborns and mothers from taluk hospitals to their homes.

The Karnataka Mental Health Programme will be extended to the whole state in collaboration with Nimhans, with allocation of Rs 25 cr.

In seven taluks that don’t have taluk hospitals, the Community Health Centres will be upgraded to 100-bed hospitals. An amount of Rs 720 cr was announced for improving basic health infrastructure in aspirational taluks.

A centralised blood bank management system will be started at BMCRI. Another plan is to set up a Centre for Epidemic Preparedness. The monthly honorarium for ASHAs, anganwadi and midday meal workers up by Rs 1,000.

In last year’s budget, the government had announced increasing number of free dialysis cycles for patients from 30,000 to 60,000 per month. The target has been increased to one lakh cycles now. The budget says more private hospitals will be brought under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka insurance scheme. More Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened, along with 129 labs. ESI hospitals will be strengthened in terms of bed capacity and ICUs.