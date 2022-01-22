Airports coming up in 4 more districts, says Nirani

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Jan 22 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 04:17 ist
Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said new airports will be constructed in four districts, including Bagalkot.

At a press conference here, he said the state has eight airports now. With the construction of these four airports, the state will have one airport for every 100 km jurisdiction, he added.

He said the new airports will come up in Bagalkot, Raichur, Davangere and Hassan districts. Sites have been inspected for this purpose. At least 500 acres of land have been identified and the state will have an aeroplane manufacturing unit in the coming days, he said.

Global Investors' Meet

Nirani said the Global Investors' Meet will be held on November 2, 3 and 4. An estimated Rs 10 lakh crore investment will flow into the state, he said. 

He said the previous edition of the GIM was a success and with the present edition, at least 10 lakh unemployed youths will get jobs.

