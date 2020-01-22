Airports in Karnataka to have bomb disposal squads: Basavaraj Bommai

State Home Minister Basavaraj said that all airports in the state would soon have bomb disposal squads. Preliminary talks were held with the senior police officials on Tuesday and the decision will be taken soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private program here on Wednesday Bommai said, "After the Mangaluru airport bomb incident, a thought has been given to establishing bomb disposal squads near airports in the state. , Hubballi and Kalburgi airports will have them."

After the bomb being found in Mangaluru airport, police were on a hot pursuit for the accused involved who found it difficult to hide. CCTV footage and other available information were used to zero down on the accused.

Suspect Aditya Rao resident of Udupi who has been in a frustrated state for not getting employment and earlier too arrested for hoax calls surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Mangaluru police will take him into custody for investigations, he said.

Despite the suspect surrendering to the police, investigations into the case will continue, he added.

Explosives used in the Mangaluru airport bomb have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis and investigation. National Security Guards too were collecting details, he stated.

Regarding the Mangaluru incident that

termed the statement of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding the Mangaluru incident as irresponsible. State police, on getting information about the suspected bag, had acted swiftly and diffused it. The opposition has resorted to politics and using the incident to appease minorities.

He also termed that the statements made by the opposition would instigate anti-national elements.