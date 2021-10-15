Alcoholic man shoots mother, sister dead

A 24-year-old man shot his mother and younger sister dead over a trivial issue in Kudegodu village of Siddapur taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Parvathi Narayana Haslar (42) and her daughter Ramya Narayana Haslar (20). The police said that the suspect Manjunath Haslar was addicted to liquor and hunting.

He was pestering his mother for money for his vices. He picked a quarrel with his mother over borrowing a loan for purchasing a mobile for his younger sister. In a fit of rage, he opened fire on them with a country-made revolver. Both died on the spot, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju and other senior police officers visited the spot.

