Alert staff avert disaster in Mysuru hospital

A major disaster was averted at Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), also a Covid Hospital, in the city on Tuesday evening.

As the oxygen tank was frozen due to some technical problem, the pipes were blocked and the hospital staff noticed this.

They immediately alerted the higher officials. The fire and emergency service department personnel were called.

They said they received a call by 8 pm and rushed to the spot. They sprayed water on the pipes and the tank to bring the temperature to normal.

The officials said, it is a 6,000- kilo litre capacity liquid oxygen plant and the gas is stored under -16 to -18 degree Celsius. The hospital has 800 Covid patients