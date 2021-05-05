Alert staff avert disaster in Mysuru hospital

A major disaster was averted at Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), also a Covid Hospital, in the city on Tuesday evening.
As the oxygen tank was frozen due to some technical problem, the pipes were blocked and the hospital staff noticed this.
Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals
They immediately alerted the higher officials. The fire and emergency service department personnel were called.
They said they received a call by 8 pm and rushed to the spot. They sprayed water on the pipes and the tank to bring the temperature to normal.
The officials said, it is a 6,000- kilo litre capacity liquid oxygen plant and the gas is stored under -16 to -18 degree Celsius. The hospital has 800 Covid patients
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19