Alert staff avert disaster in Mysuru hospital

Alert staff avert disaster in Mysuru hospital

As the oxygen tank was frozen due to some technical problem, the pipes were blocked and the hospital staff noticed this

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 04:38 ist
Fire and emergency service personnel spray water on the frozen Oxygen tank at K R Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday night. Credit: DH Photo

A major disaster was averted at Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), also a Covid Hospital, in the city on Tuesday evening.

As the oxygen tank was frozen due to some technical problem, the pipes were blocked and the hospital staff noticed this.

Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals

They immediately alerted the higher officials. The fire and emergency service department personnel were called.

They said they received a call by 8 pm and rushed to the spot. They sprayed water on the pipes and the tank to bring the temperature to normal.

The officials said, it is a 6,000- kilo litre capacity liquid oxygen plant and the gas is stored under -16 to -18 degree Celsius. The hospital has 800 Covid patients

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 