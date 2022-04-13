All angles in death of contractor Santosh Patil will be investigated: Arun Singh

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh demanded an investigation from all angles into the death of contractor Santosh Patil who had levelled allegations of corruption against K S Eshwarappa.

A decision regarding the senior minister's future in office will be taken soon, he added.

Singh told reporters here on Wednesday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an investigation into the death of contractor Santosh Patil. We also need to know who all were behind the incident.

We do not want politics into the death of anybody, he said.

"Congress leaders do not have a moral right to talk about the incident. Incidents of atrocities in Rajasthan wherein it is in power was an eye-opener and its leaders should visit the state, Singh said.

