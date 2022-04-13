'All angles in contractor Santosh's death to be probed'

All angles in death of contractor Santosh Patil will be investigated: Arun Singh

We do not want politics into the death of anybody, he said

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 14:27 ist
BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh demanded an investigation from all angles into the death of contractor Santosh Patil who had levelled allegations of corruption against K S Eshwarappa.

A decision regarding the senior minister's future in office will be taken soon, he added.

Also Read | Case registered against K S Eshwarappa for abetting suicide in Santosh Patil's death

Singh told reporters here on Wednesday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an investigation into the death of contractor Santosh Patil. We also need to know who all were behind the incident.

We do not want politics into the death of anybody, he said.

"Congress leaders do not have a moral right to talk about the incident. Incidents of atrocities in Rajasthan wherein it is in power was an eye-opener and its leaders should visit the state, Singh said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Santosh Patil
Karnataka
BJP
Arun Singh
Indian Politics
K S Eshwarappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

A startup for classical music

A startup for classical music

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

 