All official languages in India are equal: Yediyurappa

Amid the ‘one nation, one language’ debate sparked off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for Hindi to be India’s identity, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa beat the Kannada drum on Monday and said all official languages were equal.

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promoting Kannada and our state's culture,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet, his first reaction to the raging debate on the ‘one nation, one language’ idea.

Shah’s call for Hindi to be India’s language has put the state party unit in a tight spot. While Karnataka-origin Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and DV Sadananda Gowda agreed with Shah, state party leaders sang a slightly different tune.

“We need to respect all the languages and Hindi language should not be forgotten and opposed. We shall learn Hindi but, it must not be imposed,” Minister for Primary & Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said.

Minister for Kannada & Culture CT Ravi pointed out that the BJP’s ideological parent the RSS has extolled the mother tongue. “The RSS has also said that mother tongue should be used in education as well,” Ravi said, suggesting that he was not fully in line with the ‘one nation, one language’ call.