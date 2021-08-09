All students, but one, pass SSLC exams

The results of the SSLC exams were announced on Monday and 99.99% of students have cleared the exams.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh released the results and congratulated the passouts. Last year, Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 71.80.

Even though the government had announced that all students will be promoted, one student was declared unsuccessful, after complaints of malpractice and subsequently being debarred from writing the examination.

Over eight lakh students had appeared for the examination that was held on two days. The papers had only multiple-choice questions this year.

Nagesh said, “We must congratulate and appreciate all the students who have appeared for the exams despite the pandemic situation. The provisional marks cards of the students will be made available to students from Tuesday, through their respective schools.”

As per the officials, a total of 157 students secured 625 out of 625 marks.

Last year, only six students had scored out of out marks. A total of 289 students scored 623 marks out of 625 marks, followed by two students scoring 622 marks and another 449 students securing 621 marks.

Out of the 157 students who secured out of out marks, 125 students were from private unaided schools, followed by 19 from government and 13 from private aided schools.

