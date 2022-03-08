All-women crew train makes women's day special

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, South Western Railway (SWR) Hubballi division operated an all-women crew train from Hubballi to Karatagi, to show respect to the commitment and expertise of women. From loco pilot to guard, and from ticket examiner to RPF staff, all staff in the train were women.

"I have operated several trains, But, running this train with all women colleagues is a special one for me. Doing so on the occasion of the Women's Day gives me immense pride. I am also feeling respected for working for this special train," said loco pilot Ambika Ankalagi.

Sharing their joy, women staff posed for group photos, greeted each other, and received congratulations from their higher officials before starting the nearly four-hour journey to Karatagi in Koppal district. SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore flagged off the decorated train, while Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede, South Wester Railway Women's Welfare Association (SWRWWO) president Vandana Srivastava, and others were present.

RPF ASI Santhoshi I M, who has experience of working with women RPF groups for providing safety and security to women passengers under the 'Meri Saheli' initiative, said that she was very happy working with an all-women crew.

"It gives the message that women who are usually considered to be working within four walls can operate an entire train," she said.

SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore noted that it was a gesture to recognise, acknowledge and appropriate women's role in the Railways.

"Women are working well in all levels of the Railways, and their number is increasing. They are working as trackwomen and in the ghat sections too. They helped in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic also. This initiative was also a message for the society to recognise how professional women work for taking the country forward, he added.

Loco pilot Ambika Ankalagi, assistant logo pilot Shruti B U, TTE and other commercial staff Sheetal Deshpande, Ashwini Bandekar, Suvarna Kumari, Ashraf Ballary, M Vijayalaxmi, RPF staff Santoshi I M, Menuka C M, Shreedevi G G, Shalu Saini, Rakhi Devi, pointswoman Hemina, goods guard Puja Priya, and Archana K were the women staff who were engaged in operating this train.

