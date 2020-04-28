Allow liquor sale in green districts, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday suggested that the government can allow sale of liquor in green zones.

“Merely because there is an economic slowdown in the state, I don’t recommend that alcohol should be allowed to be sold. But, wherever there are green districts, they can open (liquor sale) with certain restrictions, I think,” Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, told

reporters.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after holding talks with representatives of various communities and groups - Savita Samaja, Hadapada Samaja, weavers, Kummaras, Ganigas, Kuruhina Shetty, tribals, Kuluva, tourist taxi owners, drivers, construction labourers and others.

“The government should announce a special package to protect those engaged in community-specific professions because the lockdown has affected their livelihood,” he said.

“It’s been more than a month under lockdown and the lives of these people have reached a worrisome stage. Those living in rural areas are struggling to eat even one meal a day,” he

said.

The Congress has convened a meeting of all Opposition parties on Thursday to discuss the lockdown and its impact on farmers, labourers, the middle-class and other sections of the society. Siddaramaiah said leaders from the JD(S), JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), BSP and farmers’ groups will attend the meeting.