Allow locally produced oxygen for state, Shettar appeals to Centre

In an effort to deal with the oxygen shortage in the state, the government has urged the Centre to allow the use of oxygen produced in Karnataka for its needs, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting, Shettar, the minister in charge of oxygen supply, said, “I have consulted with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi to reduce the amount of oxygen being shipped from our state to other states and allow its use within the state. Piyush Goyal had responded positively.”

The state has increased oxygen production. The government has spoken to Jindal and instructed them to reduce steel production and increase oxygen production. “They have already begun to work on getting more oxygen for the state,” he said.

There are 170 oxygen transport tankers in the state currently. Of these, 68 are being supplied to other states. The state needs more tankers. The Transport Department officials have been instructed to speed up converting more tankers, he added.