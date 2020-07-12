Almatti dam 2 mts short of reaching full capacity

The Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir (Almatti) in Vijayapura district is just two metres shy of reaching full reservoir level (FRL).

The water level in the dam on Sunday touched 517 meters against the 519.6-metre FRL.

Inflow into the reservoir, the lifeline of north Karnataka districts, clocked 69,868 cusecs (6 tmcft) on Sunday morning. As much as 45,000 cusecs was discharged into downstream. All six units of KPCL plant have resumed power generation, said sources.

The taluk administration has cautioned the people of the villages on the banks of downstream Krishna against venturing into river.

Meanwhile, the water level in upstream Krishna has decreased as all seven barrage-cum-bridges in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks, Belagavi district, are open for traffic.

Inflow into Tungabhadra dam in Ballari/Koppal districts has come down on Sunday as rain activity in its catchment subsided. Also the outflow from Tunga dam in Shivamogga has decreased. In the last five days, Tungabhadra reservoir had received more than 5 tmcft of water.

On Sunday, parts of north Karnataka districts, including Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal and Kalaburagi, witnessed mild to moderate rain. Coastal districts and Malnad region also experienced a few spells of moderate rain on Sunday.

Yellow alert

Monsoon activity is likely to gather steam in coastal districts for next five days starting Monday. Predicting heavy rain, accompanied with thunder activity, the India Meteorological Department has declared yellow alert for three coastal districts and Malnad - Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga - for next two days.