Almatti reservoir records 2.43 tmcft inflow in a single day

Almatti reservoir records 2.43 tmcft inflow in one day

Inflow during the third week of November last year helped the dam store an additional 20 tmcft of water

DHNS
DHNS, Rabakavi Banahatti (Bagalkot District),
  • May 22 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 08:11 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam in Almatti recorded 2.43 tmcft of water inflow on Sunday following heavy pre-monsoon rains in the region for the last few days. Continuous inflow increased the storage to 37.37 tmcft of water. The 519.60-metre height dam, has maximum storage capacity of 123.081 tmcft.

The present storage is a record compared to data of the previous decades. Inflow during the third week of November last year helped the dam store an additional 20 tmcft of water.

This also helped during the summer, according to Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited officials. Meanwhile, inflow to the Hipparagi barrage has increased following heavy rains in the last few days.

“The inflow on Sunday was 20,000 cusecs. The same quantity of water is being released,” Vithal Nayak, assistant engineer of the barrage said.

“The barrage, as against its storage capacity of 6 tmcft of water, has now 3 tmcft of water. The barrage is receiving a large quantity of water due to heavy rains. Water from reservoirs across river Krishna in Maharashtra is yet to be released,” he said.   

