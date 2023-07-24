Almost two months into monsoon, 9 Karnataka districts face deficit

The southwest monsoon has hit Karnataka hard, with rivers overflowing and many areas flooded. However, several districts in the Kaveri basin still face large rain deficits.

While the state’s overall rain deficit since June 1 is less than 10%, it’s 22 per cent in South Interior Karnataka, which includes the Kaveri basin districts.

On Sunday, large parts of Karnataka, including coastal, northern and Kaveri basin districts, received heavy rainfall.

Authorities in Dharwad, Udupi and Kodagu have declared a holiday for schools on Monday following days of heavy rainfall.

Rivers overflow

In Dakshina Kannada, water from an overflowing Kumaradhara River flooded cloakrooms and toilets at Snanaghatta (bathing ghat) at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. Devotees are barred from entering the water in the area.

Heavy rains in the Kaveri catchment areas pushed up water levels at KRS, Harangi, Hemavathi and Kabini dams. The water level at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) stood at 92.60 feet on Sunday evening as against its capacity of 124.80 feet.

A Prasad, who heads the IMD’s meteorological centre in Bengaluru, said the southwest monsoon was normal in Karnataka as a whole but several districts faced deficits. These include Ramanagara (-48 per cent), Kodagu (-47 per cent), Hassan (-39 per cent), Kolar (-29 per cent), Shivamogga (-24 per cent) and Chikkamagaluru (-21 per cent).

“Kodagu is among the worst-hit districts with a 47 per cent rainfall deficit but the situation is expected to improve by August,” he told DH.

According to him, July 21 to 27 is the active monsoon period, which is expected to further reduce the rainfall deficit. “We foresee a good monsoon until August 3,” he said, adding that El Nino impact would be limited.

Since June 1, the state needed 39 cm of rain as per normal levels. As of July 23, this figure was 35 cm, he said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Assembly on July 21 that the state’s rainfall deficit had fallen from 56 per cent to 29 per cent. But several taluks still have substantial deficits and face drinking water shortages, he added.

Climate scientist J Srinivasan said the state’s rainfall patterns were in line with an “unusual” monsoon. The spatial patterns of the Indian monsoon have been changing but these changes — increasingly pronounced over the last couple of years — cannot be emphatically attributed to climate change yet, he said.

“Castle Rock (in Uttara Kannada district) is one of the regions that have received excessive rainfall in the past few days. Karnataka’s coastal regions (the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi) have, generally, handled heavy rainfall better because their landscapes allowed quicker drainage. But with urbanisation limiting spaces for percolation, we will have to see how these regions fare in the future,” Srinivasan, a distinguished professor at the IISc’s Divecha Centre for Climate Change, told this newspaper.

The IMD’s meteorological centre in Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall for Saturday at Castle Rock, at 28 cm. Karkala in Udupi district (23 cm), Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district (22 cm) and Udupi (22 cm) also recorded extremely heavy rainfall.

(Reporting by Udbhavi Balakrishna and R Krishnakumar in Bengaluru, Naina J in Mangaluru and Shilpa P in Mysuru)