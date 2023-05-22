Alok Mohan lays out his vision as new top cop

Zero tolerance to organised crime, prevention of cyber crimes and strict action against officers involved in irregularities are among the top priorities of Alok Mohan, who took charge as Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) here on Monday.

Outgoing DG&IGP Praveen Sood handed over charge to Mohan in the morning. Sood has been appointed as director of the CBI by the Centre.

The farewell parade for Sood was held at the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) ground in Koramangala.

Mohan will have additional charge as head of the state police along with his current position till further orders.

Alok Mohan is currently the DGP and Commandant-General of Home Guards, Director of Civil Defence, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Management.

Addressing reporters after taking charge, Mohan said his top priority will be zero tolerance towards organised crimes and to ensure that each and every complaint at the police stations is attended to.

Mohan said, “I am committed to reward good officers and punish bad ones.”

He said he will give preference to maintaining law and order and will not tolerate disturbance to peace. His focus will be on crime investigation and detection of crime against women and children. Tackling cyber crime and fighting drug abuse are also his areas of concern.

The DG&IGP said focus should be on traffic management rather than enforcement. The traffic police should reduce vehicle checks, he said.

"There is a need for upgrading the skills of personnel in terms of human rights and etiquette while interacting with the public. Policemen must upgrade their technical skills," Mohan said.

He said he will will work towards strengthening the existing cyber crime stations and staff. New cyber crime stations will be opened for effective investigation.