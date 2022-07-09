Amarnath pilgrims from Shivamogga are safe

Amarnath pilgrims from Shivamogga are safe

We couldn't go to Amarnath temple due to bad weather. So, we are returning home and there is no threat to our lives, said Shivamogga Corporator Surekha Muralidhar

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 09 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Following the cloudburst near Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, a team of 16  pilgrims from Shivamogga who had gone to visit the shrine is returning home safe via Pahalgam. They are all said to be safe. 

Speaking to DH, Shivamogga City Corporator Surekha Muralidhar said, "We could not go to Amarnath cave temple due to bad weather. So, we are returning home and there is no threat to our lives." 

The team had left for Amarnath from Shivamogga on July 4. They were set to visit Amarnath cave temple after performing puja at Vaishno Devi Temple. They were scheduled to visit the cave shrine on July 5. Later, it was postponed to July 9 due to bad weather. But they had to return without visiting the temple as the team which had gone there earlier faced crisis due to bad weather.  

Explaining the incident, she said "We were in the helipad at Pahalgam when cloudburst took place near Amarnath. We heard loud noise from there. Defence personnel sent us back to rooms from the helipad to ensure our safety. We are heading towards Srinagar from Anantnag. We will reach Shivamogga on July 11." 

Jammu and Kashmir
amarnath yatra
Amarnath
shivamogga
Karnataka News

