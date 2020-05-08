Ambulance staff quarantined after each week’s duty

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 08 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 23:14 ist

The noble work of 35 ambulance drivers and staff in the district, who have ferried eight Covid-19 positive patients and also several suspected persons to hospitals, has come in for praise from all quarters. 

The ambulance workers are working in two shifts. Each ambulance has a driver and two nurses. They have been given personal protection equipment (PPE), masks, and sanitisers. 

The ambulance workers, who have transported Covid-19 patients, are quarantined for one week after their job is done. As a result, they stay away from their families for 15 days at a stretch. 

The ambulance staffers have been specially trained for the job. They have been instructed to take several precautions while transporting Covid-19 patients.

“The ambulance workers, who take a break from work, have been provided space to spend in quarantine with food, bathrooms, and other basic amenities,” Hafisulla, regional manager of Emergency Management Research Institute (GVK-IMRC-108), said. 

 

