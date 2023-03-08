AMC illegal mining: CBI court issues letter rogatory to 4 countries

A special court for CBI cases has passed orders for the issuance of letters of request/letter rogatory in favour of competent authorities in Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Isle of Man and Singapore to track the money trail in an illegal mining case against former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy.

Special Judge E Chandrakala passed this order while allowing separate applications filed by the CBI under CrPC section 166-A requesting the competent authorities for the investigation and collection of documents.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet in which Janardhana Reddy was arraigned as accused no 1. The charges pertaining to illegal mining and export of around 8 million metric tonnes during the period 2009-2010 by the Associated Mining Company (AMC). The CBI claimed that a substantial portion of the amount was suspected to be parked by Reddy in various countries.

The CBI requested that the issuance of the letter of request is essential to find out the existence of the company and bank account in the name of GLA Trading International Private Limited. The CBI stated that the entire money gained through the process of illegal mining would form part of the proceeds of crime and it is necessary to identify the money and initiate legal action.

The letter of request has sought information relating to GLA Trading International Private Limited, including its incorporation details, a certified copy of the statement of account in the bank BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Singapore. The letter also sought details of the owners and authorized signatories, real beneficiaries of the company and the relationship of Janardhana Reddy and his wife Lakshmi Aruna with the company.

The order stated that a letter of request can be made to the competent authority for the investigation outside India as per the agreement India has with all these countries as the members of International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO).

Insofar as requests placed before Singapore and the Isle of Man, the CBI has requested a statement of Cheng Lian Saing, secretary of GLA Company, to be recorded before a Magistrate of a competent court there. The CBI has also placed a request for certified copies of the documents produced by him.

It is stated that the letters of the request were earlier issued to Singapore and the Isle of Man in this case and the authorities had provided the copies of the statement of Cheng Lian Saing along with documents. However, they were not in the form required to be admitted before the court. Therefore, the CBI again filed applications so that the statement and documents are provided in a manner which is admissible under Indian Evidence Act.