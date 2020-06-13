Amendment to KTCP Act by month end to regularise unauthorised buildings: Karnataka Minister

The State government would bring an amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act by the month end to regularise unauthorised buildings, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Saturday.

"We had formed a committee of officials to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act.

The committee has now submitted its report," Ashoka told reporters.

Further the amendment would be submitted to the Supreme Court, he added.

"We will bring amendment at the earliest, maybe by the end of this month, which people had been demanding for long to regularise their buildings," the minister said.

The government had in the past tried to regularise buildings in Bengaluru by bringing in 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme, aimed at regularising unauthorised structures but it hit a legal road block when the Supreme Court stayed it.

This time the government is aiming to pass the amendment and get the Supreme Court's nod.

It intends to regularise over 35 lakh properties across the state by collecting fees.

The move is seen as an effort to overcome the financial hardship caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown.