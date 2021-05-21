Amid Covid-19 pandemic, govt goes big on farm ponds

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka is making quiet strides in constructing ponds on agricultural lands that help farmers, especially those involved in dry-land cultivation, conserve rainwater and recharge groundwater.

In 2020, Karnataka funded the construction of more farm ponds than it did in three preceding years put together, according to government data.

Now, the government has set a target of taking up 1 lakh farm ponds this year.

According to an estimate, a farm pond on an acre of land can hold one lakh litres of water from a good spell

of rain.

“The farm ponds are taken up on eligible farmers’ lands. A farm pond costs about Rs 60,000-80,000 depending on size,” Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) principal secretary L K Atheeq said. “The purpose is to conserve rainwater and use (ponds) for protective irrigation for short-duration crops. Also, they serve as an infiltration well helping in groundwater recharge,” he explained.

The huge numbers are a result of farm ponds being constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), whose works involving less than 40 workers have been exempted from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier, farm ponds were taken up under the Krishi Bhagya scheme. “Under Krishi Bhagya, Rs 1 lakh was given to the farmer. The farmer would bring a backhoe and dig the pond,” Atheeq said. Now, however, labourers are engaged. “Also, we follow a different design. The pond under Krishi Bhagya was rectangular with no steps. Now, the ponds have steps so that workers can go in,” he said.

Apparently, farm ponds funded under the Krishi Bhagya scheme were used mostly by farmers who had borewells. “They would pump water out when power was available and store it in the pond. The farmers also used tarpaulin to avoid percolation. Ponds under MGNREGA are percolation ponds with some protective irrigation to vegetables and fruit trees like sapota, guava, coconut etc,” Atheeq said.

In 2020, Tumakuru got the highest number of farm ponds at 11,639 followed by Chitradurga (7,273), Mandya (5,851), Vijayapura (5,061) and Chikkaballapur (3,923).