Amit Shah all praise for Karnataka for taking lead in NEP

The Karnataka government came in for the praise by the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah for taking the lead in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP).

Taking part in the formal inauguration of Nrupathunga University, and laying of the foundation stone for the construction of new academic block of the university in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shah said, “Karnataka is the first state to implement NEP and I appreciate the lead taken by the Karnataka government. It been a role model in implementation of NEP.”

“We have introduced NEP with the aim of making India a knowledge super power by bringing revolutionary changes in the system of education by getting NEP to concentrate on culture,” he stated.

Shah is the second Union minister to appreciate Karnataka’s implementation of NEP within a span of one week. During his recent visit to Bengaluru, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also patted the Karnataka government on the back for taking the lead in the implementation of NEP.

Shah advised youngsters to undertake resolutions for the sake of the country. “A small resolution by every youngster matters and it will bring in a big change. For example, making a resolution not to cheat income tax and not to violate traffic rules will make such a big difference and provide solutions to several problems in this country,” he observed.

Nrupathunga University is a cluster university established by the state government in the year 2020. It has received over Rs55 crore funds from the Union government under Rashtriya Uchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

This university has unique practices including the introduction of Khadi outfits for staff and students once a week. This is the first university in the state to introduce a mid day meal offered by teachers for

students.