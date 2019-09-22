Amit Shah assures BSY of funds to Karnataka

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa that the Centre would take a decision on releasing funds to take up relief works in flood-hit areas in a couple of days.

The CM, who met Shah at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, told reporters that Shah said he would take a decision on releasing funds ina couple of days. He was aware of the situation. Soon, he would take a decision after discussing with the PM, the CM told reporters.

Since the state witnessed the natural calamity, Karnataka sought the central funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund ( NDRF). The decision on NDRF fund release will be taken by a high power committee headed by the Union Home Minister.

"I have requested the Home Minister to release funds to the state at the earliest. Despite the poor financial condition in the state, the state government released Rs 2,000 crore so far, he said.

The CM also disputed with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's recent statement that the state does not require the central funds.

"I will not agree with such statement. I will speak to him and advise him to withdraw the statement, " he said.

Deputy chief ministers Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi accompanied the CM.

Interestingly, Bharat, a close associate of disqualified MLA from Belagavi district Ramesh Jarkiholi was also with the CM during his meeting with Shah.

Though the CM said that he did not discuss the disqualified MLAs' future and by-poll with Shah, sources said that the CM raised the issue. The CM also suggested that the BJP should field all the disqualified MLAs or their kin in the polls.

Meanwhile, both deputy chief ministers met some of the disqualified MLAs who have been staying there for the past two days. The Supreme Court will hear their petition against their disqualification on Monday.