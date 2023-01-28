Amit Shah exhorts youth to play proactive role in nation building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called upon the youths to join hands in nation building and ensure India become number one in all the fields by 2047.

"The Narendra Modi government has created a lot of opportunities in all fields, and youth should think innovatively and be adventurous to scale greater heights in their life and to contribute for the country's development by utilising those opportunities," Shah said after inaugurating Dr Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena - a state-of-art indoor stadium, built at a cost of Rs 25 crore and the Amrit Mahotsav of BVB College of Engineering here.

"During this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us make a 'sankalp' to build a 'Mahan Bharat'. Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the country. We may not sacrifice our lives but we can live our lives for the country," he said.

India was the 11th largest economy in the world in 2014. In a span of eight years, it has now become the fifth biggest economy. By 2027, India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

Modi has a dream to make it a five trillion dollar economy. This would create more opportunities for technology students, he noted.

"India had only three unicorns in 2014. Now, the country has more than 70,000 startups including over 75 unicorns, while 30% of startups are by students and women," Shah said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, and KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore also spoke.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, ministers Murugesh Nirani, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLA Jagadish Shettar, KLE Society President Mahantesh Koujalgi, KLETU Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar, and others were present. Shri Brahmrishi Gurudev of Tirupati graced the occasion.