Amit Shah to inaugurate miniseries on Siddaganga seer

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a 52 episode miniseries project on Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami at the mutt premises in Tumakuru on April 1 on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of the late pontiff.

Rudra Kiruchitra banner of Rudresh will produce the miniseries, which will be executed by Iydani Entertainment. Legendary music composer Hamsalekha heads the project which focuses on life and services of the seer so that it can inspire children.

The miniseries, titled Nadedado Devara Basava Bharata, will be made in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English and Sanskrit languages. Seven teams comprising over 300 technicians will work for the project.

"Rudresh met me recently seeking assistance for a teleserial on Shivakumara Swamiji. I was hesitant as it was a teleserial. Finally, we decided to make a miniseries instead of a television series," Hamsalekha told reporters.

Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for the pontiff's role. The team has already narrated the plot. The actor's decision is awaited as he is undergoing treatment.

