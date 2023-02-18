Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on February 23

He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 21:13 ist
Union Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.

Also Read | Security situation improved a lot under Modi govt: Amit Shah 

The Home Minister will fly to Ballari district where he will address a public meeting in Sandur. In this connection, Karnataka Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B Sriramulu today held a meeting with party cadres in Ballari and Sandur.

Shah's visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Indian Politics
Amit Shah
Karnataka
Bengaluru
BJP
India News

