Among southern states, COVID-19 cases doubling fastest in Karnataka

Karnataka has the worst doubling rate in south India even as confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered a two-fold growth at a slower rate during the lock down when compared with the period when there were no restrictions.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were doubling in Karnataka every 9.2 days, which was still slower than the national average of 7.5 days as on Sunday, a senior health ministry official said.

The doubling rate in Telangana was a tad slower than Karnataka at 9.4 days, followed by Andhra Pradesh (10.6 days), Tamil Nadu (14 days) and Kerala (72.2 days).

“India’s COVID-19 doubling rate has improved to 7.5 days from 3.4 days before the lockdown,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said at the daily briefing.

In Goa, all the seven persons infected with COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said adding that there were no active cases in the coastal state.

He said eight states and a Union Territory – Delhi (8.5 days), Karnataka (9.2), Telangana (9.4), Andhra Pradesh (10.6), Jammu and Kashmir (11.5), Punjab (13.1), Chattisgarh (13.3), Tamil Nadu (14) and Bihar (16.4) have shown a doubling rate in less than 20 days.

Andaman and Nicobar Island recorded a doubling rate of (20.1 days), Haryana (21), Himachal Pradesh (24.5), Chandigarh (25.4), Assam (25.8), Uttarakhand (26.6) and Ladakh (26.6).

In Odisha, the rate of doubling is 39.8 days. Kerala was the best with a doubling rate of 72.2 days, indicative of the successful steps it had taken to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

While the centre attributed the slowing of the doubling rate to the lock down, the real challenge would be on ensuring that the disease does not spread once the restrictions are eased after May 3.

Aggarwal said the country recorded 1,553 additional cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,265 total cases 543 deaths. Thirty six more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

On the brighter side, he said 2,546 people have been cured so far which translates to a recovery rate of 14.75%. Fifty nine districts have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days.