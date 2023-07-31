Analysis shows teak tree felled in Virajpet scam was aged 175 years

The Forest Department investigating into the teak scam in Virajpet has found that many of the 66 trees were older than a century with the analysis of one of the trees putting its age at 175 years.

DH on June 20 reported on the department’s investigation into the scam in which the then Virajpet deputy conservator of forests Y Chakrapani was accused of allowing illegal felling of 66 teak trees. By the time a complaint was raised, 35 trees valued at crores of rupees had already been felled.

Officials had sent the disk sample of the wood of one of the trees to Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bengaluru to formally certify the age of the tree.

“The sample was examined and the estimated age of the sample was 171 years plus or minus 5 years,” M Sujatha, Chief Technical Officer of the Wood Properties and Processing Division at the IWST said in a letter to the department.

The sample sent by the department was from a tree of 2.21-metre girth. Officials who went to the spot had reported that the girth of several of the 66 trees allowed for felling was around 3 metres.

“The 2.2-metre girth was picked as a sample since it was seen as the median number. Some of the trees had girth well over 3 metres, indicating older age,” an official said, noting that their value for environment and ecology was greater than the financial value.

Subsequent to the publication of the article, Chakrapani was suspended. However, the High Court last week found inconsistency in the suspension order and told the government to permit the official to resume work.

The department is yet to take a decision on some of the teakwood seized during the transit stage. Sources said the value of the wood (from 35 trees) that officials managed to seize was more than Rs 2 crore.