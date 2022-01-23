Ancient Jain inscriptions discovered in Honnavar village

An ancient Jain pedestal inscription and three Nishadi (Jain memorial) inscriptions have been discovered at Kudrigi village in Honnavar taluk of the district.

While the pedestal inscription is found on the pedestal of an idol, a Nishadi inscription is installed in memory of devoted Jains who give up their lives following the Sallekhana practice, which involves not eating food and devoting oneself fully to worship.

Kudrigi is located about seven kilometres away from Gerusoppe. These inscriptions are believed to have been engraved during the 13th century. Gerusoppe, about 27 kilometres away from Honnavar town, was an ancient Jain heritage centre. Ruled by the Saluva kings, Gerusoppe was the capital city of the Nagire dynasty.

The inscriptions were discovered near ruins of a Didambar Jain temple in farmland during a field visit by Nitin HP (the founder and the executive director of jainheritagecentres.com), a Wipro staffer in Bengaluru.

“The 2.5 feet tall Teerthankara idol is in paryankasana (in Sanskrit, Paryanka means couch or bed and Asana posture) posture and has a pedestal. The head, the Chamadharis flanking the Teerthankara and the Mukkode (three umbrellas, a sign of emperorship) above the Teerthankara’s head are missing,” Nitin said.

He added, “Curly hair dropping from the head are seen on either side of the Teerthankara’s shoulders. It indicates that it could be an idol of the Teerthankara’s Adinath I, the first the Teerthankara of Jainism. The inscription states that the younger sister of the disciple of ‘Samayacharana Guru’ belonging to Sri Mulasangha Deshiya’ got the inscription engraved and built the ‘Narana Jina Chaityalaya’.”

The four inscriptions indicated that the Jainism flourished in the region in those days, he added.

Ravikumar, an epigraphist from Harihar, supported by Bhojaraj Jain from Siddapur, has analysed the content.

