Andhra Pradesh objects to national project status for Upper Bhadra

Andhra Pradesh has objected to Karnataka's proposal seeking National Project status to the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP), Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has said.

"In the high-level committee meeting held on December 6, the Centre had allowed Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to express their opinions on the proposal. Andhra Pradesh government has raised objection to the project," Karjol said. He was speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of Upper Bhadra Project.

However, the minister said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had discussed the proposal seeking National Project status for UBP with Jalshakti ministry and it will come up before the Union Cabinet next week. He expressed confidence that UBP will be declared a National Project.

Karjol said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had been utilizing the waters of Karnataka rivers. "They have drawn several plans without seeking consent. The law experts of Karnataka are preparing objections in this regard," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: