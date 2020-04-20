AP people breach border into Pavagada to buy fish

Andhra Pradesh people breach border into Pavagada to buy fish

DHNS, Pavagada (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 20 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 20:06 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Hundreds of people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh thronged YN Hoskote hobli to buy fish on Monday. The fish were caught in the Nagalapura lake on the AP border.

When the police learned of the crowding around the lakes and other water bodies, they went to those spots and resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowds. It is reported that some youth and even a journalist was hurt in the caning. 

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed barely 35 km from the Karnataka border in AP's Kalyanadurga. The news of Govindappa, a leader of Nagalapura village catching fish in the lake for sale, spread and people began crowding around lakes and ponds at midnight itself.

This led to arguments when a section of the locals told fishermen not to sell it to people from AP but to the people within the district. 

