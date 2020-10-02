'Angadi's last rites could have been held in Belagavi'

Angadi's last rites could have been held in Belagavi, says D K Shivakumar

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 11:43 ist
KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo/@PushkarV

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that that BJP rules both in the state and Centre and last rites of late Union Minister of State Suresh Angadi could have been held in his constituency here by bringing the mortal remains with utmost care as per protocol. "Last rites not being held here shows that BJP could not provide justice to the late minister," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Friday, Shivakumar said that statements by relatives of Angadi later have shed enough light on why he could not get justice even after death.

"BJP government did not give respect to its own minister. We can think of what kind of treatment could have been given to Angadi at the hospital in New Delhi, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has come as black spot on democracy,"(sic) he said.

Regarding those affected by flood in the district not getting compensation, he said voters will give the BJP govt a reply.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

D K Shivakumar
Suresh Angadi
Karnataka
Belagavi
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

5 must-watch movies that chronicle the Mahatma's life

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

35 thoughts about Mario on Super Mario’s anniversary

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

ICMR develops anti-sera from horse blood to treat Covid

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

DH Toon | 151 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 