Angadi's last rites could have been held in Belagavi, says D K Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that that BJP rules both in the state and Centre and last rites of late Union Minister of State Suresh Angadi could have been held in his constituency here by bringing the mortal remains with utmost care as per protocol. "Last rites not being held here shows that BJP could not provide justice to the late minister," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Friday, Shivakumar said that statements by relatives of Angadi later have shed enough light on why he could not get justice even after death.

"BJP government did not give respect to its own minister. We can think of what kind of treatment could have been given to Angadi at the hospital in New Delhi, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has come as black spot on democracy,"(sic) he said.

Regarding those affected by flood in the district not getting compensation, he said voters will give the BJP govt a reply.