Anganwadi workers to be trained under NEP

The Karnataka government, which is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in early childhood education, will not recruit new teachers for the purpose.

The departments of Women & Child Development and School Education & Literacy are jointly working on implementing the NEP at anganwadis.

Although the majority of Anganwadi workers are not qualified enough to teach under NEP, the government clarified that it will not recruit new teachers.

Replying to a question by MLC Govindaraju in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Women & Child Development Minister Halappa Achar said that the government would, if necessary, provide 6-10 months of diploma training to the existing Anganwadi workers.

"We're planning to implement NEP at 20,000 Anganwadis this year and Anganwadi workers will be trained as per the recommendations of the various committees constituted," Achar stated.

Though some members of the Legislative Council suggested the government recruit newly qualified teachers, the minister clarified that there was no question of removing Anganwadi workers and hiring new teachers in their place.