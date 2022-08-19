Another CET to recruit teachers in February 2023

Falling short of the eligible candidates to fill up 15,000 teaching posts in government schools, the department of public instruction has decided to conduct another Common Entrance Test (CET) for recruitment in February next year.

Though 52,342 candidates cleared the CET this time, the department has estimated that it might fall short of 3,000 eligible candidates based on subject, category and district metrics.

Senior officials of the department said the candidates are eligible in a 1:4 ratio with the current CET results. “We will fall short as we have to look district-wise, subject-wise and category-wise while recruiting teachers, “ said an official.

The Social Science subject has the highest number of eligible candidates with 32,000 candidates clearing the CET for 5,000 posts available. “The shortage of candidates is more in the Kalyana Karnataka region. For example, in Kalaburagi district, we have only 16 candidates eligible for recruitment for 32 posts,” mentioned the official.

Dr Vishal R, commissioner for public instruction, told DH: “We are currently making a list of eligible candidates based on districts and subjects. To fill the vacant posts, we will be conducting another round of CET in February.”

However, the department will soon start the police verification process and other formalities for those who have got eligibility in the recently held CET. “The newly recruited teachers will be likely to be reported at the respective schools by November,” an official said.

The CET was held in May and the results were announced a few days ago. As many as 1.16 lakh candidates applied for 15,000 teachers posts and of which 52,342 got eligibility.