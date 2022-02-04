Another Karnataka govt college bars hijab-clad girls

At least 28 Muslim girls were denied entry into a government junior college for wearing the hijab in Udupi, the second educational institution to do so in recent days, evoking strong reactions from various quarters, especially on social media.

Authorities at the Government Junior College in Kundapura shut the gates on Muslim girls regardless of their pleas against the ‘arbitrary’ nature of the hijab ban. This is the same college where more than 100 boys showed up wearing saffron shawls to counter the hijab-clad girls on Wednesday.

Attempts to prevent Muslim girls from attending college with hijabs were also reported in at least three other colleges of the district during the day. This, even as eight hijab-clad girls at the Government Women’s Pre- University College in Udupi remain barred from classes.

On Thursday, the 28 girls waited outside the gates of the college throughout the day and returned home disappointed. They were stopped at the gates by college principal Ramakrishna B G, who told them that they will not be allowed to attend classes based on directions by the government and Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty.

The BJP MLA had rushed to the college on Wednesday to find an ‘amicable’ solution after boys wore saffron shawls.

Videos showing the teary-eyed girls seeking an explanation from the college authorities went viral on social media.

“There are just two months left for the exams. Why are you ruining our future,” the students said, adding that they would have sought admission in another college if the ban was effected at the beginning of the academic year.

Their repeated pleas to attend classes fell on deaf ears as the principal expressed helplessness saying he had to follow orders. The boys were allowed to attend without the saffron shawls. A huge posse of police personnel were deployed at the college to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, at Bhandarkar’s Arts and Science College, Kundapura, boys entered the college campus wearing saffron shawls, chanting “Jai Sri Ram”. College principal Prof N P Narayan Shetty succeeded in convincing them to remove the saffron shawls before entering the classes. Other students were directed to wear only the college uniform and those insisting on wearing headscarves were asked to remain in the ladies room.

Check out DH's latest videos: