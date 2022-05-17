Anti-conversion ordinance won’t curtail religious rights: Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday tried to allay the fears of the Christian community by saying that the proposed anti-conversion ordinance does not contain any provision that would curtail religious rights.

On Monday, a delegation of Christian leaders met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and asked him not to sign off on the ordinance that the Cabinet has approved. Bangalore Archbishop Peter Machado, too, has asked Gehlot to not give assent to the ordinance.

The Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet has decided to promulgate an ordinance giving effect to a law against ‘forced’ religious conversions, which Christians feel will be used to target them.

“The law has nothing in it that will curtail Constitutional religious rights,” Jnanendra told reporters. “The anti-conversion law has not been drafted to target any one religion. It seeks to prohibit religious conversion by way of inducements or force,” the minister specified.

Jnanendra said he is expecting the Governor’s approval for the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Ordinance. “This Bill was passed in the Assembly during the Belagavi session of the legislature (in December 2021). The Bill has been tabled in the Legislative Council and passage will be sought in the next session,” he said.

Defending the ordinance, Jnanendra said action has been taken to maintain peace and security. “The Bill was discussed in the House. One lawmaker pointed out how religious conversions are wrecking families,” he said. “Once the ordinance is approved, we will implement the law effectively,” he added.

The minister also recalled the fact that the previous Congress government had drafted the anti-conversion law. “Our government has not only strengthened it, but we’re also committed to see to it that it gets implemented strictly,” he said.

Karnataka will become the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.

The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.

Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.