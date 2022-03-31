AP govt should protect Karnataka pilgrims: Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 03:01 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he would speak to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart on the violence that broke out at Srisailam involving pilgrims from Karnataka. 

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that he would urge the Andhra Pradesh government to provide protection to Karnataka pilgrims.

“Devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh participate in the fair in large numbers. Two people got into a fight, there was a stabbing and locals clashed with the devotees,” Bommai said.

“We are in touch with Andhra Pradesh officials. The situation is under control now. Two were injured and are recovering in hospital,” he added. 

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Andhra Pradesh
pilgrims
India News

