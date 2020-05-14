APMC ordinance will hurt farmers, says HD Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, on Thursday, joined a growing chorus of voices, opposing the government’s move to allow setting up of private markets where farmers can sell their produce.

Opposing the ordinance that the Cabinet approved, the JD(S) patriarch said the move could hurt farmers, especially with the powers of the agricultural produce market committees (APMC) curtailed.

“The APMC Act provided farmers with protection from middlemen to some extent. The amendment brings with it the danger of farmers being exploited by capitalists and multinational companies,” Gowda said in a tweet.

“When the entire state is fighting COVID-19, it’s wrong to amend the APMC Act through an ordinance,” he said, pointing out that the government had neither consulted farmers nor placed the ordinance before the legislature. The government should withdraw its decision.”

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah continued his tirade against the BJP government on this issue.

“Agriculture is a state subject, but the Centre came up with a model Act and asked the states to pass it in the legislature or promulgate an ordinance. How can this be done? It’s against the Constitution and the federal structure. It will destroy the agriculture sector,” he said.