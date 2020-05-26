Online seva-booking launched at select temples

App-based online seva-booking launched at select temples

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2020, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 22:16 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched an app-based online seva-booking service that will be rolled out in 52 Muzrai temples from Wednesday.

"Citizens can book a seva online. A few temples had this facility already. In the last one year, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple had 32,000 Sarpa Samskaras via online booking. In the Kollur temple, some 3,000 sevas were booked online. In Chamundeshwari temple, sevas worth Rs 49 lakh were booked online," Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said. 

The government’s original plan was to provide e-darshan and send prasadam through postal service. "No decision has been taken on live-streaming yet. The main temples of Kukke Subrahmanya and Kollur Mookambika are resisting going live. We will live-stream other temples, but after some time," a Muzrai official said. 

The app-based service is available in the following temples: Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur; Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple; Renuka Yellamma Temple in Saundatti, Banashankari Temple and Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Bengaluru among others.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa directed officials to start work on developing seven acres of land belonging to the state government at Tirumala. The government wants to construct facilities for pilgrims there at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
online seva-booking
Muzrai temples
Sarpa Samskaras

What's Brewing

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 