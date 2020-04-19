App, portal to help CET, NEET students

App, portal to help CET, NEET students

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 22:24 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Higher Education department will launch a crash course through ‘GetCetGo’ android app and a web portal for the aid of students preparing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2020.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch the scheme on Monday. The mobile app and the web Students can access previous years’ question papers, chapter-wise analysis, practice sessions, mock tests, unit tests and revision videos.

Higher Education department
Common Entrance Test
B S Yediyurappa
cet
NEET
Karnataka
Lockdown
