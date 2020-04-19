App, portal to help CET, NEET students

The Higher Education department will launch a crash course through ‘GetCetGo’ android app and a web portal for the aid of students preparing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2020.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch the scheme on Monday. The mobile app and the web Students can access previous years’ question papers, chapter-wise analysis, practice sessions, mock tests, unit tests and revision videos.
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few