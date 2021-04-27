Appellate authorities told to decide on Karnataka transport employees' suspension within 2 weeks

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the appellate authorities of the state transport corporations to decide on the matters pertaining to suspension of employees within two weeks.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said while the negotiations should continue between the government and the union, it is necessary for the four transport corporations to function as far as possible for the benefit of the public amidst the pandemic.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed seeking intervention of the court in the wake of the strike by the transport employees. The counsel for the union claimed that many of the employees have been transferred even after the strike was called off following the observations by the court.

The court said the employees will have to submit a common appeal to their respective corporations furnishing all particulars of the suspended employees. The corporations will have to forward the same to the respective appellate authorities, the bench said.

The bench also said that in matters filed pertaining to the transfer of employees, the appeals will have to be considered within 10 days’ time and various appeals challenging the dismissal of employees will have to be considered within two months’ time.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi told the court that as per the instructions received by him, eight of the nine demands, excluding pay revision, have been considered by the government.

The bench said that in the event the negotiations between the union and the government do not meet the expected results, the court will consider appointing a retired judge to mediate. Further hearing on the PILs will be taken up on May 12.