Appoint Kannada-speaking personnel in AIR, DD: Writers

A delegation of Kannada writers has demanded that the Centre appoint officers having knowledge of Kannada in central government offices in the state.

The team led by Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana called on Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur here on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to appoint Kannada-speaking employees in AIR, Doordarshan, field publicity and other offices in Karnataka.

He also requested the minister to give more importance to regional language programmes on AIR.

The delegation also met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and requested him to take steps to implement Kannada in court proceedings in Karnataka, especially in the High Court.

The delegation also held a meeting with Karnataka MPs and requested them to pressure the central government to implement their demands.

The team also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to shunt out all public sector bank employees in Karnataka who have failed to learn Kannada.

Nagabharana said as per the new norms, public sector banks employees recruited 2015 onwards must learn the language of the state where they are posted within six months.

A large number of such bank employees had not learnt Kannada,which has resulted in the common man struggling with banking transactions, the delegation said.

The team urged the minister to ensure that all banking activities are conducted in regional languages also, instead of only Hindi or English.

