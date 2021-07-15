Approach Block Education Officers for hall tickets, SSLC students told

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has directed students preparing for the SSLC examinations to reach out to the officers at the local level if the schools are denying them exam hall tickets.

Following complaints from students and parents against private school managements withholding hall tickets demanding school fee, the Board issued a circular on Wednesday.

"In case students find it difficult to get the hall ticket, they can contact the block education officer or they can even reach out to the Board if needed. No student should undergo mental pressure or tension due to the non-availability of hall tickets," reads the circular.

However, private school managements raised objections to this.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "There are parents who have not paid fees for the last two years, some have not even paid the minimum fees. The board and department should understand the fact that private schools are paying salaries to teachers and should direct the parents to clear the dues. We will be forced not to send our staff for examination duty and evaluation work if the Board gives such misleading directions."