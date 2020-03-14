Archbishop issues guidelines to churches

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak across Karnataka, the Archbishop of Bangalore, on behalf of the Karnataka Bishops, has issued guidelines for various parishes and institutions. The Archbishop has appealed to the general public to take safety precautions to contain the spread of the virus.

In a message, Archbishop Peter Machado has cautioned people not to panic as ‘Fear virus is more dangerous and kills many more people than the actual epidemic virus,’ besides the outbreak calls for the bedrock of Karuna on our part.

The Archbishop, in his set of directives, has urged churches to empty and clean the holy water fonts regularly. "Those who do not feel comfortable to bless themselves with this Holy water, it is best to leave it to their discretion,” he stated. Referring to the Holy Communion, the Archbishop directed, “Communion to the faithful during Mass could be given in the hand rather than on the tongue. The priests or Communion Ministers must wash and clean their hands before and after.”

In anticipation of the holy week (Good Friday), the Archbishop said, “If the viral infection or the fear of it does not subside by the holy week, the parish priests may advise the people not to kiss the Crucifix during the Rite of Veneration or the Cross. Instead, the faithful may make a profound bow to the Crucifix. Besides, it is not necessary for the people to kiss the Bishop’s ring while seeking blessings.”