Arms Act case: HC stays order against Somashekara Reddy

The Karnataka high court on Thursday passed an interim order of stay on the order passed against G Somashekar Reddy, former minister and BJP MLA from Ballari, in a case of failing to deposit arms or ammunition. Justice K Natarajan passed the stay order with regard to the orders passed by the Magistrate Court and the Sessions Court, both the special court for cases involving the MPs/MLAs.

On October 18, 2022, the magistrate court had held Somashekara Reddy guilty under section 25 (1B) (h) of the Arms Act, 1959 and while passing the order on quantum of punishment, the court released him under section 4 of the Probation of Offenders Act for a period of one year, subject to conditions.

Read | Karnataka High Court warns private parties against using BBMP as a tool

Somashekara Reddy had challenged the verdict before the Sessions court, also a special court for MPs/MLAs, and on February 28, 2023, the order passed by the magistrate court was confirmed. Somashekara Reddy moved the high court challenging these orders.

Somashekara Reddy was using a 0.32 NP bore revolver, the license of which had expired on December 31, 2009. The allegation was that the firearm was in his possession illegally between January 1, 2010 and November 9, 2011. The prosecution case was that the revolver had to be deposited with the jurisdictional police as required under the law. The Brucepet police had registered the case and filed the charge sheet.

The special court had directed Somashekara Reddy to furnish a personal bond for Rs 50,000 with one surety. He was also told to maintain peace, not to indulge any criminal activities and also not travel abroad without prior permission from the court. He is also required to appear in court once in 3 months and file his affidavit of non-violation of the conditions.