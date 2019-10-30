Arms licence: Centre extends exemption for Kodavas

The Centre on Wednesday continued the exemption given to the residents of Kodagu district from obtaining licence for firearms such as pistols, revolvers and double-barrelled shotguns.

The Union Home Ministry has issued a notification in this regard and the exemption is valid for a period of 10 years, that is, till 2029. The Kodavas are the only community in the country who are exempted from obtaining arm licences.

The Kodavas worship weapons during the ‘Kailpodh’ festival and the decision has been taken considering the cultural and religious sensitivities of the community.

The Kodavas have been getting the exemption of obtaining arms licence since the British era and the Centre has provided the exemption in accordance with Rules under the Arms Act, officials said.