Arms training at school: BEO seeks explanation

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 16 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 02:23 ist

The Virajpet block education officer is said to have sought an explanation from Sai Shankara Vidya Samsthe in Ponnampet in connection with the reported firearms training for Bajrang Dal activists at the school.

The sources quoted the school administration informing the BEO that the Bajrang Dal leaders had requested the school premises for cultural programmes. The Popular Front of India has lodged a complaint with the police in the matter. However, FIR has not been registered.

