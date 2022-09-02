Arrested seer complains of chest pain, to be shifted to hospital in Bengaluru

Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls and sent to judicial custody, will be shifted to Bengaluru after developing some health complications in jail on Friday, police sources said.

The seer reportedly complained of chest pain in jail following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital, where he was taken to. Two heart specialists were also called in from neighbouring Davangere. After examining his condition, the doctors decided to shift him to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular

"We have decided to shift him to Jayadeva Hospital. A team of doctors will accompany him in the fully equipped ambulance that will take him to Bengaluru," a district health officer at Sciences and Research in Bengaluru told reporters.

Police sources said the seer was questioned for several hours after his arrest on Thursday night. He reportedly developed some health complications soon after he was sent to jail.

Accordingly, he was taken to the district hospital for check-up. Sharana, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged crime, was produced before a local court after his arrest that remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told reporters.

"After the order, he was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later sent to the jail," he said. The 64-year-old pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Mutts in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, said an investigating officer. Along with the pontiff, four others have been booked with one person working at the 'Santvana Kendra' (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested.

Two others are still at large, search is on, police sources said. Parashuram said the police would apply for the pointiff's police custody for more questioning. It is alleged that the two high school girls, aged 15 and 16, were sexually abused. The girls study in a school run by the Mutt and were residing in a hostel belonging to the monastery.