Artistes seek permission to resume shooting

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:27 ist

The artistes’ community in the state has decided to approach the state government seeking permission for private television channels to resume shooting of the ongoing episodes of various reality shows and other programmes.

"We will soon submit separate petitions to the state and the central governments,” Ashwini Koushik, flutist and composer-lyricist told DH.

Music, dance, theatre, acting, dubbing, stand-up comedy and many other art forms are the only source of income for over million people in the country. The performing artistes have been ignored during the lockdown, she said.

The artistes will request the governments to direct the Doordarshan to invite artistes for performances, All India Radio to accept new content from the artistes and to allow all private entertainment channels to resume shooting.

