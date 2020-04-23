As blood goes out of stock, Karnataka government plans helpline soon

The department of medical education has decided to set up a helpline to overcome the shortage of blood in the wake of the lockdown.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “there is a shortage of blood at blood banks as donors are not coming forward. Through the helpline, we will connect with the donors.”

Those willing to donate blood, but unable to come out due to the lockdown can call the helpline and a vehicle and staff will be sent to the donor’s doorstep to procure blood. “We will soon launch the helpline and publicise the number,” said Sudhakar.

Most of the blood banks in the city, including that of Indian Red Cross Society, which used to procure over 6,000 units of blood every month, got only 1,000 units in the last one

month.

Donors hesitant

Blood banks are unable to organise blood donation camps and individual donors too are hesitant to come and donate blood, due to the Covid-19 fear.

According to transfusion medicine experts, positive blood groups are manageable, but the negative blood groups are going out of stock and unavailable even for emergencies.