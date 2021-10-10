As breast cancer cases rise, Bengaluru second only to Chennai

It is estimated that 26,000 to 30,000 breast cancer cases are prevalent in Karnataka every year, out of which over 9,800 cases are detected.

Over the years, Bengaluru has shown the second-highest increase in incidence of breast cancer in the country, next to Chennai. A total of 1,688 new cases are diagnosed every year in the city while 4,558 are prevalent. Breast cancer is also the most common form of cancer (28 per cent) among women in Bengaluru. The city sees a 4.2 per cent increase in cases each year.

The incidence of breast cancer has gone up from 15 per one lakh population in 1982 to 40.5 per lakh in recent years, and it is likely to increase further, said Dr C Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO).

At KMIO, around 800 cases of breast cancers are registered every year, accounting for 17 per cent of all female cancers seen there.

“What is concerning is that more than 50 per cent of patients with breast cancer present symptoms in stage 3 or stage 4. If detected in the initial phase, the chance of cure is 90 per cent. Unlike in western countries, the survival rates for breast cancer are less in India, with a five-year overall survival of around 65 per cent to 70 per cent compared to USA (89 per cent) and the UK (82 per cent),” he said.

Risk factors for breast cancer include early menstruation, late menopause, reproductive factors (late age at first birth), use of oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, nutrition, alcohol intake, obesity, weight gain, and body fat distribution. While factors like age, height and history of benign breast disease are non-modifiable, around 5 per cent to 10 per cent of breast cancer cases are hereditary.

“Genetic risk factors such as inherited mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 are the most common cause of hereditary breast cancer (40 per cent to 80 per cent increased risk) apart from family history of breast cancer. The other modifiable factors include obesity, change in body weight and age at full-term pregnancy,” he said.

Breast cancer screening can be easily done even at district hospitals and it will ensure early diagnosis of cancers. “It has been proposed that all district hospitals need to be equipped with oncology units to diagnose and manage three major cancers — of cervix, breast and oral — beside many other cancers,” he said.

Cancer prevalence in Karnataka

-- 78,384 new Cancer cases

-- 1,74,000 prevalent Cancer cases

-- 43,640 total female cancer cases

-- 9,837 breast cancer cases (22 per cent of total female cancers)

-- 26,560 breast cancer prevalence

Bengaluru (Population-based Cancer Registry)

-- Total female cancer cases: 6,431

-- Age-adjusted rate: 142.1 (per 100,000)

-- Breast Cancers: 1,688 cases (26 per cent of total female cancers)

-- Age-adjusted rate: 40.5 per 100,000

-- Breast Cancer Prevalence: 4,558

(Source: GLOBOCAN 2020)

